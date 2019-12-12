Lupe Reyes Mexican restaurant to open at El Distrito complex in Miramar

December 12, 2019 71

Mexican restaurant Lupe Reyes is becoming the newest gastronomic proposal to join the El Distrito, Abelardo Ruiz, general manager of the entertainment complex in the Miramar sector of San Juan, announced.

The holiday season known as “Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon” is a period of Mexican tradition that begins Dec. 12, the day that commemorates the Virgin of Guadalupe, and ends on Three Kings Day. It entails multiple festivals of folklore and joy, and that is the spirit that will prevail all year long at Lupe Reyes, its owner said.

Lupe Reyes will occupy approximately 3,500 square feet on the first floor of El Distrito, with panoramic view of the Plaza Central and will generate about 50 direct jobs.

“In addition to creating jobs, Lupe Reyes is a brand fully created and conceptualized as a team by PRISA Group together with the Salvatore brothers, with a group of talented Puerto Ricans, including Architect Hans Moll as experience architect of the concept and Grupo Buena Vibra in the development of the brand’s identity,” said Ruiz.

“This allows us the opportunity to create multiple locations elsewhere, which would result in a greater economic impact for the island while we please the palate of the local and visiting clients,” he said.

The new restaurant Lupe Reyes will accommodate 170 patrons, while having outdoor space that will give access to the center of El Distrito’s Plaza Central.

One of the focal elements of this gastronomic proposal will be the Volky Taco Truck in the Plaza Central. This novelty refers to the Volkswagen pickups seen in Mexico, and will serve tacos, beers and margaritas for those who have little time or prefer to eat in a casual setting.

“Lupe Reyes is the result of an alliance that PRISA Group, developer of El Distrito, has made with brothers Alfonso and Alessandro Salvatore, experienced Mexican entrepreneurs recognized in the local culinary industry,” said Ruiz.

“Since the conceptualization of El Distrito we have highlighted our commitment to offer authentic experiences where locals actively participate in their development. Lupe Reyes is an example of how we have joined forces with local entrepreneurs who know Puerto Rican taste and are committed to offering experiences that satisfy the taste of our people,” Ruiz said.

While speaking about his Mexican roots Alfonso Salvatore said from a very young age, “we experienced the taste of traditional dishes in Mexico and in Italy. Since the age of 20, we worked in the gastronomic industry and acquired a lot of experience. In 2015, we founded Acapulco Taquería Mexicana, on the remains of a tin workshop. Over the years and throughout our experiences in various companies, we came up with Lupe Reyes.”

Lupe Reyes is the beginning of a new stage for these young entrepreneurs, in which they will put all their experiences to the success of this unique global entertainment center.

This project is a tribute to the culture and mysticism that surrounds the patron saint of Mexico, the Virgin of Guadalupe, the festivities and joy, while celebrating the most traditional elements of Mexican food.

“Mexican and Puerto Rican food, both, are essential parts of the great Latin American culture. We started on Loíza Street and have been part of the community for five years, participating in its cultural events,” said Alessandro Salvatore, chef and restaurant operator.

“Our support for the local entrepreneur and farmers has been constant, that is why we were pleased with the decision of El Distrito and PRISA Group to focus on the development of unique concepts, operated by local groups like ours, in their international scope project. Lupe Reyes and El Distrito have a lot to offer this beautiful island,” he said.

The culinary offer will focus on the traditional dishes of Mexico including gastronomic proposals that one does not usually see outside the country, the chef said.

“We’re going to introduce dishes that embellished the kitchen of our childhood. We want our tacos to be protagonists, and our cuisine the altar in which we transform fresh and local ingredients into a product of unique delicacy,” he said.

El Distrito is a project conceived and developed by PRISA Group, with the participation of McConnell Valdés Consulting. Developed at a cost of $170 million, it is due to open during the first quarter of 2020 and will generate more than 1,000 jobs once in full operation.