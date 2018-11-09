LANAIS at Maré in San Juan added to luxury exchange program 

November 9, 2018 90

The Registry Collection program, the world’s largest luxury exchange program, recently added the LANAIS at Maré in San Juan to its Caribbean network.

LANAIS at Maré was originally part of the ESJ Towers complex in Isla Verde, one of North America’s first timeshares.

Developer Keith St. Clair purchased the complex with the vision of revitalizing the property and “providing members with an exceptional, upgraded experience.” The property has direct access to pristine beaches, gourmet cuisine and art museums.

“It is exciting to upgrade the already stunning units at LANAIS at Maré to The Registry Collection program level,” said St. Clair. “We can’t wait to delight The Registry Collection members with our outstanding product and excellent customer service when we are completed at the end of 2018.”

The LANAIS at Maré units have completed a comprehensive refurbishment plan, including new bathrooms and a state-of-the-art kitchen. In addition, completely new furnishings and entertainment systems were added.

The accommodations also feature views that overlook the Isla Verde beach and the new resort pool and bar area.