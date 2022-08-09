Luxury eyewear chain Designer Eyes opens in Plaza Las Américas

The new Designer Eyes location is on the first level at the main entrance of the mall.

Luxury eyewear chain Designer Eyes will open a new store in Plaza Las Américas today, becoming the second one on the island and the 11th for the chain established in 1974 in Florida.

The 1,700 square-foot location entailed a $1 million investment and is creating 25 jobs.

The new location, on the first level at the main entrance of the mall will offer an array of luxury sunglasses as well as optical solutions with the latest technology in vision care. Store officials said the store has an inventory of more than $1 million in merchandise.

Eyewear enthusiasts will be able to select among the best-known luxury brands in the market, such as Cartier, JMM, Dita Epiluxury, Chanel, and FRED, Costa del Mar, Celine, Ray Ban, Dior, Dolce Gabbana, and Oakley. There will also be brands available for children.

“Our new location in Puerto Rico offers an experience that only Designer Eyes can bring, designed with the client in mind who upon arriving will find a welcoming and inviting environments for all types of shoppers, who are as diverse as the inventory and services found at the store,” said Francisco Torres, manager of Designer Eyes.

“Puerto Rico has given us a warm welcome since we first entered the market and our team is focused on serving our local customers the same way, as well as the vast amount of international tourist that visit the island,” he said.

“At Designer Eyes luxury meets an exclusive customer experience, that’s our vision and that is what they will see at this and all our stores,” said Torres.

Designer Eyes also offers services and vision care solutions with the latest technology available, these include eyeglasses’ adjustments and repairs, digital eye exam, eyewear, and contact lenses with state-of-the-art digital technology.

Designer Eyes has also been designated as an authorized dealer of some of the main and most sought-after brands in the world, such as Cartier, Jacques Marie Mage, and Chrome Hearts.