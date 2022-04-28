MADMi celebrates moms with locally designed products on Mother’s Day

During the event, people will be able to acquire merchandise completely designed in Puerto Rico, including women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, swimwear, personal care items, flowers, and plants.

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design (MADMi), together with Modo Consciente, a women’s designer collective that brings together local brands, will carry out the “I Love Mami Pop-Up Shop” April 30 at the museum facilities.

“This is one of the events that we most enjoy doing together with Modo Consciente, because we provide a platform for this group of successful and talented women entrepreneurs who have created their own brands, to present the high quality and impeccable aesthetics of their products to a wide audience,” said Nicole Pietri, director of MADMi.

“At MADMi we seek to inspire through art and good design, and without a doubt supporting this group is one of the ways in which we promote the local creative industry,” she said.

Modo Consciente is a collective that brings together a diversity of brands established by women that seeks to diversify the local creative industry by promoting local products made with conscience.

“People who visit our Pop-Up Shop can purchase extremely special gifts designed on our island. In addition, by purchasing any of the items available in the pop up, you will be promoting fair fashion and supporting the local industry,” said Karla López from Modo Consciente.

“Creating collaborations like the one we have established with MADMi gives us the opportunity to reach a larger audience and make known the great talent of the local creative industry,” she said.

During the event, people will be able to acquire merchandise completely designed in Puerto Rico, including women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, swimwear, personal care items, flowers, and plants, among other products from the following brands: Aida, AO Studio, Chlorophyll, Concalma, Hola Forastera, Isleñas, Luca, Marimu, Materia Madura, Muns, Sally Torres Vega, Sauca Botanicals, Vigo and Yayi, among others.

In addition to doing their shopping, attendees will be able to taste artisanal ice creams of Via Láctea and the fresh flavored sodas of Ceodó.

Also, to celebrate all mothers, there will be a cocktail party sponsored by Plaza Cellars from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., when visitors will be able to taste the Sacha Lichine rosé from Chateau D’Esclans, the main producers of rosé wines in the Provence region, in France.

“One of the reasons why Titín Foundation supports MADMi is because it serves as a platform that showcases the history of design in Puerto Rico. Events such as I LOVE MAMI serve as a stage to display the talent of new generations,” said Sofía Martínez-Álvarez González, executive director of the Titín Foundation.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in visiting the I Love Mami Pop Up Shop can do so free of charge.