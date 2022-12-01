MADMi, Modo Consciente promote Puerto Rican brands for holiday shopping

Designer Conloque is among one of many entrepreneurs that will take part in the shopping event.

For the third consecutive year, the Miramar Museum of Art and Design (MADMi), joins the local brands collective Modo Consciente, to celebrate its already traditional Holiday Pop-Up, providing a space for locally designed brands to promote their products and boost local commerce.

“Our museum has a firm commitment to promoting the creative industries. For this reason, for years we have created events that promote Puerto Rican artists and designers such as the Design Hunt, the Art and Design Fair, and pop-up shops together with Modo Consciente,” said Nicole Pietri, director of MADMi.

“This year we celebrate three years of this incredible alliance with this excellent group of local brands and with it, we seek to encourage the public to support these talented designers and generate an economic impact in the creative industry,” she said.

Modo Consciente is a collective that brings together successful and creative brands led by women. The collective has stood out for diversifying and promoting the design and products of Puerto Rican brands made with a social and ecological conscience.

“This year new brands join our event to bring more variety of products to the public and, in addition, we have included several food dealers to expand the offer. From fashion and jewelry to ceramics and books, people will be able to find that perfect gift for their loved ones at the Holiday Pop-Up,” said Yazmín Pérez from Modo Consciente.

During the event, the public will be able to buy fashion pieces for children, women and men, shoes, jewelry, personal care items, and items for the home, from brands such as: AIDA, Concalma, ESTHER, LUCA, Isleñas, Materia Madura, MARIMU, MUNS, Sally Torres Vega, Sauca Botanicals y YAYI.

Also, attendees will have the chance to meet and shop from invited brands like Agustina, Amanda María Forastieri, AO Studio, Columpio, Conloque, De León Headwear, Details Matter, Editorial Destellos, Fressco, Frances Bonet, MUMAS, Roque Design, Iguaca, and Two Steps Ceramics.

While visiting the pop-up shoppers will also enjoy fresh bread, coffee, pastries and more from food stands like Hacienda San Pedro, Ceódo, Spiga, Mugi Pan, Lulo’s Sweets, Gastronomía 1041, Mucho Gusto, Horno Nero, El Vino Crudo, Café con Cé y Aovara.

The shopping event, which is free of charge, will take place during the first three weekends of December, on Friday and Saturday 2 & 3, 9 & 10, and 16 & 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.