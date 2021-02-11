MADMi museum hosting Valentine’s Day ‘pop-up’ shop

The institution that promotes art and design presents the "I Love Local Pop Up Shop" with the Modo Consciente collective.

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design (MADMi, as the museum is known), in collaboration with the Modo Consciente collective of designers, will host the “I Love Local Pop Up Shop,” on Feb. 13 in the facility’s Titín Room.

“Our mission as an institution is to inspire through art and design, and we also want to promote these disciplines in all their facets, as they have proven to be an engine of social and economic development for our island,” said Nicole Pietri, director of MADMi.

Modo Consciente is a collective that “brings together 10 successful and creative women who seek to diversify the design industry by promoting products from Puerto Rican brands that are manufactured with awareness.”

During the event, visitors will be able to buy merchandise designed in Puerto Rico, including women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, swimwear, household and personal care items, among others, from the following collective brands: Aida; Agnes Anna; Concalma; Esther; Luca; Marimú; Muns; Sally Torres Vega; and Vigo.

The museum’s MADMi Shop will also be part of the pop-up event, featuring “emerging brands and carefully created inventive objects, limited editions and collaborations inspired by our exhibits and permanent collection,” Pietri said.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. following observing all hygiene and social distancing measures established by health organizations. Entrance to the event is free.

