Manager of top-level domain .pr hires firm to provide registry services

Gauss Research Laboratories, which manages Puerto Rico’s country code top level domain, .pr, has selected Afilias, to provide support for registration services to use the Internet suffix.

Headquartered in San Juan, Gauss Research Laboratories manages the top-level domain .PR with a goal of “providing a solid registry that provides Puerto Ricans with accessible services and tools that can aid in the development of a reliable IT community throughout the island.”

The technical transition was completed Jan. 7, and the top level domain is now running on a world class technical platform under industry standard policies, Gauss Research said.

.PR is unrestricted, so it’s a natural address for Public Relations agencies and practitioners worldwide. It is also ideal for those doing business in Puerto Rico.

“The internet operating environment for country code top level domains, or ccTLDs, is increasingly complex and hostile, prompting us to upgrade our technology to better protect our domain owners. A careful analysis led us to Afilias,” said Oscar Moreno de Ayala, president of Puerto Rico Top Level Domain.

“Afilias will help us both enhance the security and reliability of the registry and expand distribution and sales worldwide,” said Pablo Rodríguez, executive vice president of PRTLD.

Meanwhile, Roland LaPlante, chief marketing officer of Afilias, said its technology will strengthen .PR to “make it less susceptible to natural disasters, more reliable and secure, and more broadly available across the thousand registrars serviced by Afilias.”