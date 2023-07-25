Mango increases presence in Puerto Rico with new store at Las Catalinas Mall 

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Mango, one of Europe’s leading fashion brands, is expanding its presence in Puerto Rico by signing a lease with Urban Edge Properties to open a new store at Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas. This will be the company’s third location on the island, stocking its product lines in more than 6,300 square feet.

“Mango is a very popular brand, and bringing them to Las Catalinas Mall continues to enhance the merchandise mix at this location,” said Paul Schiffer, senior vice president of Leasing at Urban Edge Properties.

Founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1984, Mango is a global brand with design, creativity and technology at the center of its business model. The company focuses on offering global fashion trends by translating them into its own language through several business lines: Woman, Man, Teen, Kids and Home.

With this international expansion, Mango is strengthening its ecosystem of channels and partners, with a network of 2,615 stores worldwide.

Las Catalinas Mall is an enclosed regional center with more than 100 stores.