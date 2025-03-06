Mano Amiga program begins accepting grant applications

Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, president of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations, speaks at a recent grant award event.

The Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations introduce new focus areas for nonprofits.

The Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation have opened the application period for the 18th edition of their Mano Amiga Program, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico.

This year’s funding round introduces new focus areas and a streamlined application process to enhance the program’s impact and better align with community needs, organizers said.

Eligible organizations can submit their proposals until March 31.

The 18th edition of the Mano Amiga Program will support nonprofit organizations in the following areas:

Education: Funding will be limited to programs offering tutoring or curriculum supplements for early childhood education, vocational training, university access and educational programs for individuals with functional diversity.

Arts & culture: Grants will support artistic training programs in music, dance, theater, painting, crafts and literature. Initiatives that ensure sustained access to artistic and cultural activities will also be considered.

Health: Programs providing tools and resources to address chronic diseases in pediatric and elderly populations — including cardiovascular conditions, cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s — will be eligible. Additionally, support will be given to programs for children and young people on the autism spectrum.

Women’s empowerment: Priority will be given to initiatives that promote the physical, mental and emotional safety of survivors of gender-based violence and programs that support women’s reintegration into the workforce to promote self-sufficiency.

As part of this year’s updates, the application process has been simplified to ensure a more efficient and transparent evaluation.

“At the foundations, we reaffirm our commitment to Puerto Rico by supporting organizations that work tirelessly to improve the quality of life in our communities” said Lorraine Vissepó, Corporate Communications director at Empresas Fonalledas Inc.

“With these changes to the Mano Amiga Program, we continue extending a helping hand to those who need it most, fostering a positive and sustainable impact on society,” she added.

Since its launch in 2016, the Mano Amiga Program has played a role in Puerto Rico’s social transformation by funding initiatives that create lasting positive change. Over its 18 editions, the program has strengthened nonprofit organizations committed to community well-being, officials said.