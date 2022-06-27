Mano Amiga program bestows $215K to 21 nonprofits in Puerto Rico

Jaime Fonalledas, chairman of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations (right) hands a donation check to one of this year's recipients.

A total of 21 nonprofit organizations across Puerto Rico will share $215,000 donated through the Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations

The awards distributed as part of the program’s 12 edition will ultimately benefit 55,000 people in the San Juan metro area and the island’s southern region, nonprofit officials said.

“We appreciate the work they do, and above all for providing hope. We urge you to continue your efforts and commitment to the island and to think of us as a partner, a Helping Hand [Mano Amiga] that offers you support, said Jaime Fonalledas, chairman of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations.

“We trust that, with this effort, we will help all the organizations represented here achieve the desired results and advance the common goal of a better Puerto Rico,” he said during the ceremony to hand out donation checks.

The Plaza Del Caribe Foundation presented donations to five organizations which directly impact more than 5,000 people: University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus for its “Primary Health Prevention in Young University Students” program; the Pediatric Diabetes Foundation, South region, with the “Growing up with Diabetes” program; the Ponce Museum of Art, with its “Art in the Cristo Pobre Shelter” program; Ponce Neighborhood Services, with the “Educational Accessibility” program; and the Rafael Hernández Colón Library, with the “Training for the development of child leaders in the city of Ponce” program.

Meanwhile, the Plaza Las Américas Foundation gave donations to 16 organizations that will impact more than 50,000 people.

The recognized organizations were:

Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño, with the “Passive Park Remodeling with water circuits” program;

Extra Bases Foundation, with its “Ángeles Vivientes” program;

Instituto Nueva Escuela, with the “Certification in Montessori Philosophy and Methodology” program;

Coalición de San Juan Inc., with its the Community Financial Advisors Virtual Tutoring program, “Strengthening Nonprofit Organizations;”

American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter, with its “Financial Assistance in Disasters” program;

Casa Amor, Fe y Esperanza, with the “Mesón de Amor” program;

Puerto Rico Education Foundation, with its “Camino Hacia la META” program;

Centro para Puerto Rico Sila M. Calderón to support its “Center for Transformation and Help for Survivors of Gender Violence;”

Colegio de Educación Especial y Rehabilitación Integral (CODERI), with the Transition Project, Workshop for the Development of Employment Skills;

Instituto Psicopedagógico, with its “Preparing for a More Independent Life” program;

Fundación Puertorriqueña del Riñón, with the “Safe Health! take care of your kidneys” program;

Casa Cortés, with its “Educa Cortés” program;

Centro para la Renovación Económica, el Crecimiento y la Excelencia, for the “Portraits of Prosperity: A Puerto Rican Perspective” program;

Fundación Luis Muñoz Marín, for the “Interpreting the natural environment: Doña Inés Park interpretation project” program;

Fundación Felisa Rincón de Gautier, for the digitization of documents and creation of a web page;

SER of Puerto Rico, to support the entity’s choir.

The Mano Amiga Program receives donation requests from organizations that meet the requirements twice a year, which are evaluated by a panel and the recipients are subsequently announced.

The next period in which entities may submit their proposals for consideration will be in August 2022.