Mano Amiga Program opens call for 17th round of funding

On June 28, 2023, Fundación Plaza Las Américas and Fundación Plaza Del Caribe celebrated the first 2023 edition of the 'Programa Mano Amiga' donations to selected nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofits in metro and southern Puerto Rico invited to apply by Aug. 31.

The Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations invite nonprofits focused on education, art and culture, entrepreneurship, health, environment, and women’s empowerment.

The Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations has opened the second application period of the year for nonprofit organizations serving the metro and southern areas of Puerto Rico to submit donation requests. The period for submitting proposals will run until Aug. 31.

As part of its commitment to positive change, the Mano Amiga Program invites organizations to submit their project proposals in the following areas:

Education : Programs aimed at facilitating, providing and strengthening the K-12 school curriculum.

: Programs aimed at facilitating, providing and strengthening the K-12 school curriculum. Art and culture : Support for the development of new talents in music, dance, theater, painting, crafts and literature.

: Support for the development of new talents in music, dance, theater, painting, crafts and literature. Entrepreneurship : Support for offering educational services and platforms for individuals interested in establishing or growing their own businesses.

: Support for offering educational services and platforms for individuals interested in establishing or growing their own businesses. Health : Support for programs providing tools and mechanisms to help community groups address issues related to chronic diseases in pediatric or elderly patients.

: Support for programs providing tools and mechanisms to help community groups address issues related to chronic diseases in pediatric or elderly patients. Environment : Programs addressing specific environmental needs to improve a particular community.

: Programs addressing specific environmental needs to improve a particular community. Women’s empowerment: Providing tools to enhance physical, mental, and emotional security and support their economic sustainability.

The Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations carefully evaluate and select initiatives demonstrating significant and sustainable impact in the communities they serve. Over the past eight years, the Mano Amiga Program has made a social investment of more than $3.3 million, impacting around 380,000 people.

A total of 131 nonprofit organizations across various regions of Puerto Rico have benefited from these donations granted through the program.

“We reaffirm our commitment to being a ‘Helping Hand’ to the organizations that are part of the third sector and that provide essential services to promote the well-being of Puerto Ricans,” said Lorraine Vissepó, director of communications at Empresas Fonalledas.

“We strongly believe in the power of collaborative work and the transformative potential of local initiatives. We encourage you to submit your proposals by August 31 to be considered for the final grants of this year,” she added.