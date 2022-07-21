ManpowerGroup investing $220K to promote inclusion in the workplace

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A total of 150 scholarships will be offered for training on the subject of inclusion of women in the labor sector. (Credit: Undrey | Dreamstime.com)

ManpowerGroup is keeping the pace with its commitment to its initiative of inclusion of women in the workplace, investing about $220,000 in scholarships so its clients in Puerto Rico may join the W Certified Leader leadership program.

ManpowerGroup will offer 150 scholarships to the program aimed at training and certifying men and women as inclusion leaders.

W Certified Leader was created by Women Who Lead, a local firm with expertise in female talent, and that has been supporting companies locally and internationally for 15 years.

“As leaders in the market, we always focus on setting the standard and when it comes to the inclusion of women, this is a logical step as a female leader in the business world in Puerto Rico,” said Melissa Rivera, general manager for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic of ManpowerGroup.

The W Certified Leader program, valued at $1,450 per person, allows participants to become certified as leaders of inclusion, so that they can “attract, retain and promote the best female talent in Puerto Rico.”

W Certified Leader is a key player in differentiating companies at a time when business continuity and their ability to attract and retain talent are at stake, executives said.

“The program consists of a series of virtual sessions — live — that has a large group of experts and robust content based on best practices that ensure short- and long-term results,” said Frances Ríos, creator of the program.

Space is limited as it is a live event with personalized attention. ManpowerGroup clients who wish to become certified can send an email for more information.