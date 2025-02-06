ManpowerGroup report: Adaptation is key to on-the-job competency

Melissa Rivera-Roena, general manager of ManpowerGroup for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

Its report identifies 16 trends shaping the workforce, including digital transformation and inclusion.

ManpowerGroup has released its global report, “Accelerating Adaptability: Workforce Trends 2025,” which identifies 16 emerging trends reshaping the labor market. Adaptation has become the most critical workplace competency, said Melissa Rivera-Roena, the global staffing firm’s general manager for Puerto Rico.

The report highlights four key areas: the expansive workforce, new ways of working, digital transformation and accelerating global change.

“What the report tells us is that the transformations in the labor market are not only accelerating but are also redesigning the rules of the game for employers and workers. Globally and in Puerto Rico, the future of work will be shaped by our ability to adapt to rapid changes,” Rivera-Roena explained.

“The [report’s] main recommendation is to invest in the development of human talent, accelerate adaptability to changes; promoting inclusion and embracing digital transformation will be key to successfully lead in this era of adaptability,” she said.

Regarding the expansive workforce, Rivera-Roena noted that different generations are working alongside each other, shaping workplace dynamics. The four main trends are: Generation Z is gaining more skills and progressing despite challenges; millennial employees, who hold many leadership roles, are feeling increased pressure and must strengthen relationships with both their teams and superiors; gender gaps in the workforce are narrowing; and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging remain essential workplace priorities.

“Although the transition to distributed models is underway, both employers and [employees] face the challenge of balancing productivity, collaboration and well-being,” she said.

Rivera-Roena added that, in terms of new ways of working, the report highlights three key trends: the growing pressure to boost productivity, creativity and innovation; an increased focus on frontline employees due to labor shortages in blue-collar jobs; and the rapid mobilization of talent to address the rise in temporary and informal employment.

On digital transformation, the report outlines shifts in artificial intelligence use for sustainability, institutionalizing innovation, the importance of cybersecurity for the future and strategies to ensure long-term career durability.

“Companies in Puerto Rico must prioritize training in digital tools and technological skills to remain competitive in this new era,” Rivera-Roena said.

Finally, the accelerating global change category anticipates greater green transformation in companies, geopolitical uncertainty, increased employer power and persistent talent shortages.

“Sustainability, both environmental and labor-related, will become a strategic pillar for long-term success,” Rivera-Roena said.