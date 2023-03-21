Manufacturers Assoc. to hold industrial development fair

The Mayagüez chapter of the Engineers & Land Surveyors Association (Screen capture of www.ciamay.org)

Nine programs and government agencies will be directly attending businesspeople from the western and northern regions of Puerto Rico at the Industrial Development Services Fair to be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mayagüez chapter of the Engineers & Land Surveyors Association (CIAPR, in Spanish). Admission to the event, which is being organized by the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA), is free of charge but does require participants to register.

“We are committed to bringing the services that each entrepreneur needs to start and give continuity to their businesses,” PRMA Executive Vice President Yandia Pérez said. “We have begun this initiative with the western and northern region, but we will be bringing it to the whole island through our regional services. We are very happy with the support of the government agencies and programs that have said present to facilitate and support with direct information and individualized guidance to all the entrepreneurs who participate.”

At the event, which will be carried out as working sessions, participants will have the opportunity to seek guidance from the participating agencies and programs according to their business needs.

Along with the Municipality of Mayagüez and CIAPR, also participating in the event will be the Puerto Rico Economic Development and Commerce Department’s Trade and Export, Labor Development and Youth Development programs, as well as the Puerto Rico Federal Contracting Center, the Energy Public Policy Program, the Tax Exemption Office, the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. and the Permits and Endorsements Management Office (OGPe, in Spanish).

“I congratulate the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association for this initiative in which several Puerto Rico government agencies will participate,” DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said. “It is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs in the west and neighboring towns to find and receive in one place valuable information and guidance, both for existing companies and for those in growth and development. In this meeting, they will be able to educate themselves and learn about core issues such as the permits system, incentives, available tax decrees and opportunities for the export of products or services, as well as the ‘on the job training’ and ‘apprenticeship’ programs offered by the DDEC’s Labor Development Office. I invite merchants and businesspeople in the area to benefit from this activity.”

The DDEC, which has a wide variety of resources and incentives available to facilitate and support entrepreneurship for those looking to establish or expand their businesses, will give a talk on economic incentives in the morning.

In the afternoon, the OGPe will talk about the Joint Regulation, permits and the Single Business Portal website, a digital system used for the presentation and evaluation of the necessary procedures for the opening and operation of a business.

The event, which requires participants to register, includes lunch. CIAPR members who attend will receive continuing education credit hours.

