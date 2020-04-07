Mapfre Foundation donates $650K in health equipment to Puerto Rico

April 7, 2020 92

Fundación MAPFRE announced it will donate some $650,000 to Puerto Rico, for the acquisition of respirators, medical equipment and sanitary protection to address the emergency generated by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The money will be used to buy and distribute masks and medical supplies to hospitals and social entities in need, and to conduct diagnostic tests to detect COVID-19.

“The fight against the coronavirus encompasses all sectors of society. Institutions, such as Fundación MAPFRE, are called, more than ever, to take action, with solidarity measures that promote social cohesion and equal opportunities,” said Antonio Huertas, president of the entity, urging “more entities to join this effort to stand by the weakest, help them move forward in these difficult times and contribute to the solution of this crisis with the least possible impact.”

These measures are part of the nonprofit’s global to combat the pandemic, it said.

“We’re very proud to be able to count on the support of Fundación MAPFRE to support the fight against this pandemic in Puerto Rico,” said Alexis Sánchez, president of MAPFRE in Puerto Rico.

“Today we say we’re here, and we urge other companies to join this great effort to deal with the coronavirus in Puerto Rico. I recommend our people to stay home, for everybody’s benefit,” said Sánchez.

The Foundation has also funded the manufacture of a prototype respirator, a device for which there is currently a shortage and that supports people with more serious COVID-19 infections.