MAPFRE joins global Earth Hour initiative

Insurance provider MAPFRE will participate in the global Earth Hour initiative for the 15th consecutive year in Puerto Rico by turning off the lights and signs at its building in Hato Rey for one hour to raise awareness about global warming.

This year, the event will take place on March 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

Earth Hour 2025, under the theme “The Greatest Hour for Earth,” encourages millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories to participate in support of the planet.

“This event is not just about turning off the lights, but about igniting a global movement for change. In 2024, globally, a milestone of 1.5 million hours dedicated to the planet was reached, and this year the goal is to reach 2 million hours,” the company stated.

How can the public participate?

Turn off the lights: Join the symbolic moment of turning off lights for 60 minutes.

Give an hour for the planet: Dedicate an hour to a positive environmental action, such as preparing a sustainable meal, watching a nature documentary, taking a mindful walk, or identifying and replacing unsustainable products at home.

“We invite you to be part of the largest global mobilization against climate change. We encourage you to participate and share your experiences using the hashtag #EarthHour. Together, we can make a real impact and foster hope for a sustainable future,” the company stated.