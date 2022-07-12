Marco’s Pizza opens 2 more stores in Puerto Rico, 3rd on the way

The Marco's Pizza location in the Cañaboncito sector in Caguas spans 1,800 square feet and has a capacity for 48 patrons.

Restaurant chain Marco’s Pizza announced the recent opening of two new stores, in San Juan and Caguas, and confirmed that a third location is on the way to open this year in Santa Isabel.

While the company does not disclose investments made on the new locations, the chain now has 54 stores islandwide where it employs some 1,350 people.

The new store in San Juan, on Piñero Ave. spans about 2,300 square feet and sits 40 patrons. Meanwhile, the one in the Cañaboncito sector in Caguas is slightly smaller at 1,800 square feet but has a capacity for 48 patrons. They created 50 new jobs combined.

“Since its arrival on the island, Marco’s has enjoyed a huge reception among customers in Puerto Rico and we want to get closer to them. We’re known for the freshness of our offerings and the public appreciates and sponsors that,” said Carlos Budet, CEO of Fransglobal, which has held the licensing rights to the brand in Puerto Rico since 2013.

“In addition, we support, and we create local entrepreneurs, owners of their own businesses,” he added.