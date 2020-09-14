Marella Cruises will stop in Puerto Rico during ’21 sailing season

September 14, 2020 129

Marella Cruises — formerly Thomson Cruises — a British cruise line operated by TUI UK, announced its winter sailing schedule, which includes stops in Puerto Rico.

In a release, it confirmed 23 new itineraries, 18 new ports of call including Boston, Halong Bay and San Juan, on the Marella Discovery ship, which will homeport in Barbados and will sail to new ports of call Charlotte Amelie and Frederiksted in the U.S Virgin Islands before continuing to Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The third-biggest UK-based cruise line recently confirmed an extension of its pause in operations as a result of the continuing travel restrictions however the team continues to work hard in preparation to welcome guests back onboard, the company said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to share the details of our winter 2021 programme and are really excited to have added even more choice for our customers with amazing destinations and exotic new itineraries as we continue to take customers to places they really want to explore,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises.

“We’re dedicated to making sure our customers and crew are safe whilst they have the most memorable and exciting cruise with us. We can’t wait to finally take to the sea’s and show the world to our cruisers again, as soon as we’re able to,” he said.