Marina Puerto del Rey pairs solar with generators to power up operations

After 90 days without full power for its nearly 1,000 wet-slips, 750 dry-stack spaces and 15 acres of land storage, Marina Puerto del Rey announced that by Christmas Day it will be fully energized.

The undertaking is the result of careful planning and implementation with RIMCO, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the Port of Jacksonville, Marina Puerto del Rey’s owner Nicholas Prouty said.

Although the generator had always been a key component in Prouty’s vision of pairing super-high capacity generators with his $10 million investment in solar power, Hurricanes Irma and María accelerated his plans and the installation of the very powerful Cat generator is well underway, he said.

“I am very proud to offer double redundancy. We are now living in a world of rapidly changing weather patterns and unfortunately these weather events will continue to happen, Prouty said.

“What can change, however, is how we plan for them in the future. Never will an asset as important to nautical tourism and the economic recovery of Puerto Rico be sidelined again. Puerto Rico will prove its resiliency and as members of the private sector, we fully support that ideal,” he said.

The generator will allow the Marina to operate as business-as-usual and “will provide boaters with the peace of mind that they have always been accustomed to at Puerto Del Rey,” he said.

“We recognize that PREPA’s first priority is to restore power for essential services and homeowners, so it was with that in mind that we decided to move up the timetable with Caterpillar and PREPA” said Prouty.

“Aside from the great pleasure our boaters take in being a member of our family-oriented marina, Puerto de Rey, let us not forget that it is also the primary source of employment for nearly 1,000 hard-working Puerto Ricans in Fajardo and Ceiba, so no power has also meant no work for our skilled journeymen, painters and electricians,” Prouty said.

“Now they will be getting back to work and that fact more than other makes my decision so satisfying,” he added.

The new 1,500Kw generator will make Puerto Del Rey the only marina offering its clients a stable power source. Prouty’s firm, Putnam Bridge, purchased Marina Puerto Del Rey out of bankruptcy in 2013, and it has since undergone a massive investment in infrastructure that have “put it on the nautical map.”

The marina has undergone several infrastructure improvements to be ready for hurricanes, including an overhauled breakwater, repairs and reinforcement to concrete docks and hurricane tie-downs.