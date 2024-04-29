Maritime co.’s Veconinter, ICI to participate in Ferries del Caribe golf tourney

The Ferries del Caribe Foundation Golf Tournament has become a growing charitable event in Puerto Rico. (Credit: Ruth Peterkin | Dreamstime.com)

Last year, the event raised $350,000.

Maritime companies Veconinter and International Container Insurance (ICI) will take part in the 7th Ferries del Caribe Foundation Golf Tournament on May 3 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande.

Veconinter, with more than three decades in the industry, provides administrative management services to the maritime sector in more than 30 countries. ICI offers its insurance expertise to the maritime and logistics industry, strengthening the group’s value proposition.

The goal of the tournament is to raise funds to assist underprivileged communities in the region. Veconinter and ICI, which belong to the same corporate group, will join the event to compete and to contribute to the charitable cause.

Fundación Ferries del Caribe was founded in late 1999 in the Dominican Republic to deliver health services to the medically indigent and is now a foundation “dedicated to helping the poorest of the poor.”

Since 2017, the foundation has dedicated efforts to supporting people affected by natural disasters.

Last year, the Ferries del Caribe Foundation Golf Tournament raised $350,000.