Mark E. Curry Foundation awards $200K to 8 nonprofits

Meghan Curry speaks, as her brother Ian Curry looks on, during the event.

The Mark E. Curry Family Foundation recently held the “It’s time to help our kids” fundraising event through which eight Puerto Rico-based nonprofits received a total of $200,000 to strengthen their programs and ensure the continuity of their services to the community.

During the event held at the Ron del Barrilito facilities in Bayamón, Mark E. Curry took the opportunity to announce that his two children, Meghan, and Ian Curry, were appointed to the Board of Directors of the Foundation with a view to “persevering in the legacy and mission of their father.”

“The Mark E. Curry Family Foundation was instituted under the belief that the well-being of children and their families is our most important investment,” said Curry, who founded the entity in 2015.

“Since we started in 2015, we have helped hundreds of families inside and outside of Puerto Rico, and it fills me with immense pride to celebrate and recognize these entities that make a difference in Puerto Rico,” he said.

The fundraising event had not been held since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Puerto Rico and returns with a group of collaborators to honor the work and extend support to entities such as San Jorge Children’s Foundation in the integration of services and equipment to their facilities; The Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos, an institution with 116 years on the island, Hogar de Niñas de Cupey with more than 70 years of foundation and the Hogar Casa Cuna San Cristóbal to guarantee the continuity of the integral services of each of these entities.

The donations benefited nonprofit organizations such as Gogo Foundation, Alianza para un Puerto Rico Sin Drogas, Antilles Foundation and Crearte to strengthen their programs and offerings.