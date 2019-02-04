Marriott, Hamilton in P.R. celebrate intimate evening to support arts, music

February 4, 2019 151

Paying tribute to the powerful music of Hamilton, Marriott International recently celebrated the local artists and music community with a cocktail at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

The resort hosted an intimate event for loyalty members, guests and VIPs who attended and celebrated Marriott’s collaboration with Hamilton, which ended its nearly three- week run in Puerto Rico last week.

Guests were greeted with the sound of DJ Reese, who incorporated a mix of Latin hits and contemporary music to create the tone of the night. Calma Carmona followed and performed Hamilton’s favorite songs infusing her ‘soulful’ Latin style, along with a mix of her music.



Through its partnership with Hamilton in Puerto Rico, Marriott International has guaranteed a minimum donation of $300,000 benefiting Miranda’s Flamboyan Arts Fund, established by Miranda, his family and the production within the Flamboyan Foundation to help rebuild the arts and culture scene on the island following the impact of Hurricane María.

Through Feb. 28th, Marriott will be donating $1 for every room booked at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, and $10 for every room booked at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

To book rooms at participating hotels in Puerto Rico ensuring the donation to Flamboyan, interested travelers should access Marriott.com.