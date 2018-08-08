SJ Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino ends use of plastic straws, removers

August 8, 2018 45

Aware of the need to contribute to the well-being of the environment and the Puerto Rican community, the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino recently announced the elimination of plastic straws and removers.

It is estimated that the reduction of this material exceeds 20,000 units per year. Worldwide, Marriott International adopted this plan in its more than 6,500 properties.

“Our responsibility is to continue to contribute positively to the island, and this action entails being in turn responsible with the environment,” said José González-Espinosa, area manager for Marriott hotels in Puerto Rico.

“This new mission to eliminate the use of plastic removers and straws will help reduce the impact of plastic on our beaches and coasts,” he said. “The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is the first hotel in Puerto Rico to adopt this measure so crucial for the enjoyment of our natural resources.”

This worldwide movement places Marriott as one of the first large companies to reduce plastic consumption. Elimination of removers, as well as plastic components, has been a worldwide trend due to the impact on the environment and bodies of water. It is estimated that 8 million tons of plastic arrive annually to the seas and oceans around the world.

In Puerto Rico, the Solid Waste Authority reported the disposal of 10,400 tons of plastic between type 1 and type 2. It is estimated that after the passage of Hurricane María, that statistic has increased significantly.

“We invite more companies to join efforts like this, simple, but that will be of benefit to our Island and the entire planet,” González-Espinosa said.