Marshalls to open 21st P.R. store in Plaza Las Américas on Feb. 22

Retailer Marshalls, which has with more than 1,000 stores currently operating in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will open is 21st store on the island at Plaza Las Américas on Feb. 22, store officials announced.

The 34,000 square-foot store that will take over the shell left empty when the Sports Authority closed, expects to bring some 60 new full- and part-time jobs to the area.

“Our Plaza Las Américas location will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend merchandise at the incredible prices Marshalls is known for,” said Tim Miner, president, Marshalls and TJ Maxx.

“With thousands of new items arriving to our stores weekly, we look forward to delivering a surprising shopping experience every time our customers visit,” he said.

“We understand and appreciate that our neighbors in this particular community have endured a challenging year, and this is our way of reinforcing our commitment to our loyal customers and Associates in Puerto Rico. We look forward to continuing to rebuild together,” he said.

Steadfast in its commitment to Puerto Rico and its recovery efforts, in the coming months, Marshalls and sister retail chain TJ Maxx expect to re-open locations on the island that were damaged during Hurricane María last September.

As these locations open their doors, Marshalls and TJ Maxx will donate a total of $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico to help rebuild homes for our neighbors on the island. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization that seeks to help individuals and families achieve stability, self-sufficiency, and a better future through homeownership, the company confirmed.

The Plaza Las Américas store will feature “The Cube,” an in-store boutique of contemporary fashions.