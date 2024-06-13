Master Paints’ Puerto Rico-made product gets national certification

Master Paints’ Eco Pure Satin, Eco Pure Flat, and Eco Semi-Gloss paint have shown through scientific testing that they “emit extremely low VOCs below certification limits at 24 hours and 14 days after painting.

Its Eco Pure interior paint line became the first Puerto Rican paint line certified as “asthma & allergy friendly.”

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced that Master Paints Eco Pure Interior paint line has been certified as “asthma & allergy friendly,” making it the first paint manufactured in Puerto Rico to receive this certification.

The “asthma & allergy friendly” Certification Program is a collaborative initiative between ASL and AAFA, dedicated to helping consumers identify products that contribute to a healthier home environment. The program conducts independent third-party testing on different products, ensuring they meet stringent health and environmental requirements. The certification is only awarded to products that successfully pass standards.

“People have become more aware of the importance of indoor air quality in their homes and are choosing products that contribute to a healthier environment,” said AAFA CEO Kenneth Méndez.

“Earning this designation demonstrates that Master Paints is in tune with increased customer focus on the health impacts of products they choose for their homes. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America congratulates Master Paints on offering products that adhere to the high standards of the asthma & allergy friendly certification,” he said.

Fumes and odors from paint can irritate the eyes, skin and airways. This is largely due to potentially harmful chemicals or volatile organic compounds (VOCs) commonly found in most paints. The VOCs are released and dispersed into the air as paint dries, then absorbed by the body causing unwanted side effects.

According to the AAFA and ASL, products that are certified “asthma & allergy friendly” are proven to be more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. Master Paints’ Eco Pure Satin, Eco Pure Flat, and Eco Semi-Gloss paint have shown through scientific testing that they “emit extremely low VOCs below certification limits at 24 hours and 14 days after painting, meet or exceed physical performance standards for drying time, scrubbability, cleanability, and adhesion, and utilize a formulation where allergenic and sensitizing chemicals are extremely low or non-existent.”

“We’re pleased that Master Paints has become the latest addition to the growing number of leading manufacturers to achieve the asthma & allergy friendly certification,” said John McKeon, CEO of ASL.

“Master Paints’ dedication to scientific standards and to creating safer, healthier environments closely aligns with our program’s values. This certification recognizes their commitment to consumer well-being and healthier living spaces,” he said.

Paint certified as asthma and allergy friendly must meet credit requirements for low-emission greenhouse gasses associated with construction projects according to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. LEED is a widely recognized international certification system for sustainable buildings.

“Caring for our consumers goes beyond aesthetics. At Master Paints, our dedication lies in elaborating high-performance products that not only exceed the highest standards but also promote environmental enhancement and enriched quality of life,” said Ricardo Cardona, president of Master Paints.

“To promote customer confidence, we firmly believe in the importance of inviting independent organizations with great expertise to validate our processes and products. This certification is the result of a rigorous evaluation process of which we are proud,” he added.