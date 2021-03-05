Mastercard brings ‘Girls 4Tech’ program to Puerto Rico on Mar. 8

As part of International Women’s Day, Mastercard continues its mission to support future Puerto Rican women in technology and their entrepreneurial success by educating the next generation of leaders with its Girls4Tech program.

As International Women’s Day approaches, Mastercard announces the region’s first Girls4Tech Marathon, a program to inspire girls to pursue STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) futures, for the first time in a virtual series of simultaneous sessions to be held Mar. 8th in 15 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

Girls4Tech is a program is centered on an interactive STEM curriculum that aims to impact five million girls ages 8-16 in 30 countries by 2025.

It incorporates Mastercard’s expertise in technology and innovation, enabling students to discover a range of STEM careers, such as fraud detective, data scientist and software engineer.

Its curriculum has been translated into 14 languages and is based on global science and math standards that showcase payment technology, which company employees present as mentors. The program has expanded into new topics such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and enhanced access to its STEM curriculum through the Girls4Tech Connect digital learning experience.

As part of the region’s inaugural marathon on Mar. 8, Mastercard will hold a series of virtual and simultaneous sessions in 15 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean including besides Puerto Rico: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

“The decisions we make today will shape our reality in the years to come, which is why it is important to contribute to building a world with equitable opportunities that is increasingly driven by technology. Through our initiatives to support both young and professional women, we are modeling an inclusive ecosystem for girls and women to find opportunities and support, so they can later materialize and subsequently scale their projects,” said Janet Rivera-Hernández, vice president of communications for Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean.

