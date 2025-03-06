Mastercard, Jump All In partner to empower women entrepreneurs

Rayeliz Vicente, owner of La Sobrina LLC, participates in the Jump All In culinary business development program.

The initiative provides mentorship, resources and digital tools to support women-led culinary businesses in Puerto Rico.

As part of its commitment to championing women in business, Mastercard is celebrating Women’s Month by spotlighting five women entrepreneurs participating in the Jump All In (JAI) culinary business development program in Puerto Rico.

Through its partnership with JAI, Mastercard is equipping local food startups with essential tools and resources to thrive in the digital economy, reinforcing a shared mission to foster culinary innovation and economic empowerment.

This collaboration provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with crucial support, including mentorship and access to The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey, a free online educational platform that promotes digitalization.

Additionally, JAI entrepreneurs benefit from Mastercard’s exclusive mentorship program, receiving personalized guidance from seasoned professionals. Mastercard employees also play an active role, dedicating their time to coaching participants on leadership and business strategies.

To date, Jump All In has helped more than 71 culinary entrepreneurs grow their businesses through hands-on educational programs, strategic connections, and opportunities to test and refine their concepts at Lote 23, a food hub in Santurce.

Mastercard officials said the five women entrepreneurs being highlighted are “leveraging this program to redefine Puerto Rican cuisine and take their businesses to new heights.”

Rayeliz Vicente-Torres transformed a personal setback into an opportunity when a job loss led her to pursue her passion for cooking. She founded La Sobrina from her cousin’s kitchen, gradually building a loyal customer base.

“As a woman entrepreneur in Puerto Rico, Vicente-Torres has faced gender bias and the constant need to prove her capabilities. Jump All In provided her with essential resources, mentorship and a supportive network, ultimately securing her a coveted spot at Lote 23,” Mastercard stated.

“She now looks to the Mastercard mentorship program for financial strategies and growth opportunities. Her long-term vision is to establish La Sobrina as a celebrated brand honoring traditional Puerto Rican cuisine, expanding to a new location and venturing into catering services,” the company stated.

Lyanne Muñiz-Rivera launched Taste Buds Bakery online in 2020 before opening a physical storefront. Inspired by the joy of shared desserts, she faced challenges scaling her business while balancing professional and personal responsibilities.

Jump All In helped her streamline operations and connect with an entrepreneurial community.

“Looking ahead, she hopes the Mastercard mentorship program will further strengthen her business acumen. Her vision for Taste Buds Bakery includes expansion into multiple locations and establishing a wholesale division,” the company stated.

Yadsca Rosario founded the ice cream shop Postreo Jaus, drawing inspiration from her father. Since launching in 2021, she has balanced the complexities of entrepreneurship and motherhood. Jump All In provided her with vital tools and networking opportunities that helped refine her business model.

She now seeks guidance from the Mastercard mentorship program in finance and digital marketing to develop sustainable growth strategies. Her plans include expanding Postreo Jaus’ online presence, introducing healthier menu options and opening a physical location with artificial intelligence-driven technology to enhance the customer experience.

In 2023, Frida Riollano left a career in IT to pursue her passion for artisanal baking, launching Il Forno di Frida. As a first-time business owner, she faced a steep learning curve, but Jump All In provided critical support.

“She now hopes the Mastercard mentorship program will offer personalized guidance in accounting and financial projections, boosting her confidence in managing finances and securing capital. Riollano’s long-term goal is to establish Il Forno di Frida as a distinguished bakery, inspiring other aspiring female bakers to pursue their dreams,” Mastercard stated.

Natalie Rivera launched Mandorle Pasticceria & Panificio in 2022, driven by her love for European baking. As a young female entrepreneur, she encountered skepticism but persevered, joining Jump All In in 2023 to gain mentorship and business insights.

Now, through the Mastercard mentorship program, she aims to refine her processes, strengthen her accounting skills, and elevate her social media presence to make more-informed business decisions. Her vision includes expanding Mandorle’s product offerings and clientele to establish the bakery as a well-known brand.

“The partnership between Mastercard and Jump All In is more than just a business initiative — it’s a catalyst for empowerment, inclusion and innovation. By supporting local entrepreneurs, Mastercard is not only fostering economic sustainability but also enriching Puerto Rico’s vibrant culinary landscape,” the company stated.

“This collaboration underscores a shared belief in the transformative power of food — a platform for cultural exchange, entrepreneurial success and long-term economic development,” it added.