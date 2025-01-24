Type to search

Mayagüez insurance provider unveils new services targeting SMEs

NIMB Staff January 24, 2025
Arturo Carrión, president of Triple-S Vida

Ortiz Cintrón Family Insurance now offers a mobile service unit along with virtual and in-person services.

Ortiz Cintrón Family Insurance, a general insurance agency in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, dedicated exclusively to Triple-S insurance services, recently unveiled its first mobile health services van, named “Happy Employees, Happy Employers.” 

The initiative is part of its efforts to address the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by providing free services such as basic health screenings, vaccinations and other essential medical resources, minimizing the need for employees to travel long distances.

The agency also announced that, beginning this year, its Triple-S Vida insurance portfolio will expand to include Triple-S commercial medical plans.

These plans are tailored to meet companies’ specific needs, offering access to an extensive provider network of primary physicians, specialists, nutritionists, laboratories and hospitals. Advanced technological tools are also included to simplify access to care.

“The integration of health services with Triple-S Vida policies represents a significant step toward the mission of offering a comprehensive solution for companies,” said Arturo Carrión, president of Triple-S Vida.

“This combination allows us to effectively contribute to the well-being of employees and strengthen long-term stability and sustainability in companies in Puerto Rico,” he added.

Ortiz Cintrón Family Insurance has promoted Triple-S Vida policies for 17 years, offering insurance designed to protect life and provide peace of mind by supporting loved ones in life or after death.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will be among the first clients to benefit from the mobile unit’s services.

Along with this initiative, the agency has launched other virtual and in-person services tailored to meet corporate needs that have been identified over the years, it said.

These include human resources teleconsultations for labor issues, regulations and personnel management, as well as CPA teleconsultation to optimize financial management and ensure tax compliance. Chaplaincy services will provide emotional and spiritual support to employees, while legal consulting will offer companies guidance on regulatory compliance and protection, officials said.

“We understand the importance of retaining and maintaining healthy and motivated employees,” said Maribel Cintrón, president of Ortiz Cintrón Family Insurance. “That’s why we have designed a series of free services that do not have an economic impact on our companies and clients. At the same time, we help protect them from risks related to the life and health of their employees, aligning ourselves with our mission to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions.”

