McConnell Valdés LLC opens office in Miami

February 1, 2019 179

McConnell Valdés LLC, the largest law firm in Puerto Rico, has expanded its operations by establishing an office in Miami.

With this, McV reinforces its expansion plan and continuous growth, the firm stated in a press release.

The newly opened office offers legal services to a diverse client roster that range from individuals to financial institutions and real estate developers, in areas such as white-collar and criminal defense, commercial financing, OFAC, labor, real estate, bankruptcies and workout matters, among other segments.

With close to 200 attorneys and administrative staff, McV Puerto Rico will provide support to the Miami office. McV Miami is headed by María Domínguez.

Domínguez, who also leads the Government Enforcement & White Collar and Criminal Defense Practice Team, is a well known litigator who is a former First Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico (San Juan) where she held several supervisory positions, including Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, Acting Chief of the Criminal Division, Acting Chief of the Civil Division, White Collar and General Crime Chief, and Senior Litigation Counsel. She also worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (Miami).

She began her career in public service as an Assistant State Attorney in the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida, under the leadership of former U.S. Secretary of Justice, Janet Reno.

“At McV we’re more than legal advisors. We work together with clients, becoming their partners and focusing on their business success. Our commitment to clients has been instrumental in achieving over seventy years of continued achievements,” said Arturo García-Solá, managing director of McConnell Valdés.

“Today, we continue adapting this vision and our way of doing business as we move forward. Opening the Miami office is a direct reflection of this philosophy,” he said.

McConnell Valdés in Miami handles a wide variety of civil and commercial disputes in local and federal courts, and before administrative agencies in both jurisdictions.

The firm’s attorneys also serve as mediators or represent clients in the mediation process having participated in many of the largest class action cases in recent decades in Puerto Rico. McV Miami also serves as a legal and business platform for clients in Latin America.