McConnell Valdés marks 75th anniversary with new foundation

From left: Marta Mabel Pérez, executive director of the Puerto Rico Museum of Art, Arturo García-Solá, and Teresa Tío-Fernández, curator of the exhibit.

Puerto Rico-based law firm McConnell Valdés LLC (McV) is marking 75 years of uninterrupted service and as part of that celebration, it announced the creation of the McConnell Valdés Foundation.

It also announced the inauguration of the exhibition: “El poder expresivo: una mirada a la colección McConnell Valdés” at the Puerto Rico Museum of Art. with 64 art works from the firm’s private collection.

“Social responsibility has always been a fundamental aspect in the McConnell Valdés mission,” said Arturo García-Solá, managing director of McConnell Valdés.

“For years the firm has supported initiatives aimed at strengthening the well-being of groups and sectors in need, highlighting its support for the arts, culture and education in Puerto Rico. The social responsibility, community service, philanthropic and civic contributions that McV has made to non-profit organizations have directly and indirectly impacted thousands of Puerto Ricans over the past 75 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the McConnell Valdés Foundation will have as its main role supporting non-profit organizations that serve under-privileged communities and economically and socially disadvantaged people in Puerto Rico.

He said it strives to enrich and support opportunities, initiatives and programs for Puerto Ricans in the following core areas: the arts, education, access to justice, conservation and community development.

The McConnell Valdés Foundation will host programs for the firm, such as the Pro Bono Program and the McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero Viera Scholarship Program. The Pro Bono Program was established in 2006 as part of the firm’s 60th anniversary celebration. Over the years it has benefited more than 400 nonprofit organizations, contributing more than 16 thousand hours with an equivalent value of more than $3.5 million.

Meanwhile, the McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero Viera Scholarship Program was established in 2016 to offer financial aid to second and third year students of the University of Puerto Rico Law School who demonstrate economic need, achievement in academics, leadership and interest in community service.

“Supporting initiatives that benefit and improve the quality of life of Puerto Ricans and our communities has always been and will continue to be an essential part of our social commitment” García-Solá said.

“We have an optimistic vision about the present and future of our island. That’s why we remain firm in our commitment to contribute to our communities, and what better way than through the McConnell Valdés Foundation to continue working towards a better Puerto Rico,” the attorney said.