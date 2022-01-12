Type to search

In-Brief

McDonald’s donates toys, food to 3 children’s shelters in Puerto Rico

Contributor January 12, 2022
The children received board games, educational toys, tracks for cars, and dolls, among others gifts.

As part of its “Navidades Nivel Boricua” campaign, McDonald’s Puerto Rico marked the holiday season by donating toys and food to three children’s homes on the island.

The campaign benefited the Hogar Albergue de Niños, Portal de Amor Inc. in San Germán, Hogar de Niños Forjadores de Esperanza Inc. in Bayamón, and Hogar Infantil Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, Inc. in Arecibo, which received donations of toys and food from McDonald’s.

“As a brand inspired by children and families, a significant part of our social commiment is to contribute to charitable causes that seek to improve the quality of life of Puerto Rican children and families,” said Marisol Vega, managing director of Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. 

“Being able to celebrate the joy and true meaning of Christmas within our restaurants and bringing it to our communities makes us proud as a company,” she said.

“This year, at McDonald’s we celebrate ‘Navidades: Nivel Boricua’ overflowing our spirit of giving to those who need it most. We’re excited to continue bringing joy to the children of each household and we are committed to continue supporting initiatives that dedicate so much effort to their development and well-being,” she added.

The children received board games, educational toys, tracks for cars, and dolls, among other gifts. 

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico generates $200K+ in donations to nonprofits
Contributor December 1, 2021
MCS Foundation reaches $5.5M in community support
Contributor September 17, 2021
General Services Administration to donate excess gov’t property to nonprofits, other entities
Contributor May 18, 2021
20/22 Act Society donates $1M+ to 30 Puerto Rico nonprofits
Contributor December 31, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico generates $200K+ in donations to nonprofits
MCS Foundation reaches $5.5M in community support
General Services Administration to donate excess gov’t property to nonprofits, other entities
20/22 Act Society donates $1M+ to 30 Puerto Rico nonprofits
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.