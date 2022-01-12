McDonald’s donates toys, food to 3 children’s shelters in Puerto Rico

The children received board games, educational toys, tracks for cars, and dolls, among others gifts.

As part of its “Navidades Nivel Boricua” campaign, McDonald’s Puerto Rico marked the holiday season by donating toys and food to three children’s homes on the island.

The campaign benefited the Hogar Albergue de Niños, Portal de Amor Inc. in San Germán, Hogar de Niños Forjadores de Esperanza Inc. in Bayamón, and Hogar Infantil Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, Inc. in Arecibo, which received donations of toys and food from McDonald’s.

“As a brand inspired by children and families, a significant part of our social commiment is to contribute to charitable causes that seek to improve the quality of life of Puerto Rican children and families,” said Marisol Vega, managing director of Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

“Being able to celebrate the joy and true meaning of Christmas within our restaurants and bringing it to our communities makes us proud as a company,” she said.

“This year, at McDonald’s we celebrate ‘Navidades: Nivel Boricua’ overflowing our spirit of giving to those who need it most. We’re excited to continue bringing joy to the children of each household and we are committed to continue supporting initiatives that dedicate so much effort to their development and well-being,” she added.

