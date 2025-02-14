MCS Classicare urges Medicare Platino members to recertify eligibility

MCS urges its Medicare Platino members to check their mail for the Medicaid Recertification Form and Renewal Notice to ensure they maintain their benefits.

Failure to complete Medicaid recertification may result in loss of benefits and higher copayments.

MCS Classicare is urging its Medicare Platino members to complete the mandatory Medicaid recertification process to maintain their benefits. The annual eligibility certification is required for thousands of Puerto Ricans with special needs who qualify for the Medicaid program.

“At MCS, we continue to educate our members on the importance of completing the Medicaid recertification process and the various methods available to do so,” said Rosadaliz Berríos-Colón, senior vice president of customer experience and operations.

“We recognize that maintaining active coverage is vital for our most vulnerable population, and we want them to be informed about the different ways they can complete this process to avoid losing their benefits,” she added.

A failure to complete recertification could result in the loss of benefits and higher copayments for essential services. MCS advises members to stay aware of their recertification date and respond to any notices or correspondence promptly.

MCS Medicare Platino members should:

Check their mail for the Medicaid Recertification Form and Renewal Notice.

Gather necessary documents, including a photo ID, health plan cards, Social Security and Medicare cards.

Complete the recertification process through one of the following options: Downloading the ASES Vital application. Online via the Medicaid Citizen website. By mail: Medicaid Program, P.O. Box 70184, San Juan, PR 00936-8184. By phone: Schedule an appointment with Medicaid at 787-641-4224 (TTY: 787-625-6955).



MCS service centers also offer personalized assistance, available Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 1 to March 31, and Monday to Saturday from April 1 to Sept. 30.

“We encourage our members not to wait until the last minute to complete their recertification process so they can keep their coverage up to date and continue enjoying their benefits and access to our health care provider network,” Berríos-Colón said. “Additionally, we invite those who have lost eligibility or have been deemed ineligible to contact us as soon as possible to explore different alternatives available through MCS Classicare.”