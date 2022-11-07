MCS contributes $5M+ to support member health care

This year, these “Pharmacies of Excellence” were recognized at two recent events for their performance in the service quality they provided to more than 92,000 members.

MCS announced it has distributed more than $5 million in performance bonuses among those pharmacies that are part of its Pharmacy Quality Program to recognize the contribution of community pharmacies to the health of their members.

The insurer also made the investment to encourage quality pharmaceutical care in the pharmacy services received by its members, it stated.

The program rewards pharmacies for providing quality pharmaceutical care and getting patients to comply with therapeutic treatments for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

Annually, MCS’s which is a provider in Puerto Rico’s Medicare Advantage market provides this incentive at an event that brings together representatives from these pharmacies and rewards them for their excellent results in complying with these quality measures.

This year, these “Pharmacies of Excellence” were recognized at two recent events for their performance in the service quality they provided to more than 92,000 members. One was held in Ponce, Oct. 12, with the other in San Juan, Oct. 19.

“We have community pharmacies that are very committed to providing complete health to our Medicare population, and it’s that commitment that makes the difference in helping members keep their chronic conditions under control,” said Carolyn Rodríguez, executive vice president of Pharmacy at MCS.

“Challenges as recent as Hurricane Fiona once again highlight the pressing need to reach communities quickly and help this population keep its health under control. It’s precisely these pharmacies that lead this effort, and that’s why we’re excited to provide these incentives to support them in their operations to continue this mission,” said Rodríguez.

The recognition goes hand in hand with the positive results observed in patient health, she said, noting that “When patients comply with their drug therapy, it’s reflected in their overall health. Those results are supported by the RxEffect tool, which we provide at no cost to identify which patients are not adhering to their drug therapies to help them comply and improve their health.”

“These incentives support each pharmacy’s operations, so they can strengthen and expand the services they offer. They can improve their services and offerings while ensuring health and adherence to treatments. That’s how we all win,” Rodríguez said.