MCS employees support Mesón de Amor’s formal clothing drive

Formal attire for both men and women were donated to support of the “Mesón de Amor” project.

MCS employees donated more than 100 items of formal clothing for young men and women participating in graduations and other ceremonies this year, in support of the “Mesón de Amor” project sponsored by Casa de Amor, Fe y Esperanza (CAFÉ), the health insurer announced.

“We feel fortunate to be able to support initiatives like this, which benefit our youth. It’s been very gratifying to see the response from our employees. Thanks to their empathy and solidarity, we were able to obtain around one hundred items of clothing and accessories for these young graduates,” said Briseida Torres-Reyes, vice president of Human Resources at MCS.

“Undoubtedly, it’s our social duty to continue collaborating with Mesón de Amor and other nonprofit entities, whose services are so essential for the community. The experience of supporting these entities opens our eyes and makes us aware of the real needs of others and motivates us to continue carrying out our work at MCS with greater care and dedication,” she said.

Mesón de Amor is a program aimed at supporting college students with scarce resources, especially at the UPR’s Río Piedras campus. The nonprofit entity offers them a free meal and essential supplies on Monday to Thursday afternoons.

During the pandemic, Mesón de Amor collaborated with other organizations to reach a greater number of students, nonprofit officials said.

University students interested in getting one of the donated outfits may visit the Mesón de Amor facilities at 1003 Gándara Avenue in San Juan.