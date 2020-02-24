MCS Expo returns to Plaza Las Américas

February 24, 2020 201

The MCS Expo is returning for its second consecutive year, the health insurer announced.

This year’s week-long event will take place at the Plaza Las Américas mall and will be focused on physical and emotional health. There will be educational tools for managing emotions during emergency situations, such as the recent tremors that have affected Puerto Rico.

The free event will run from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020 at the shopping center’s Central Atrium.

“As part of our commitment to provide activities and experiences that contribute to health and social well-being, we’re pleased to offer this activity to the public for the second year,” said Anabelle Carrión, assistant vice president of Health and Wellness Promotion Initiatives at MCS.

“MCS Expo not only serves as a means of entertainment, but also as a framework for prevention and education messages on relevant topics,” she said.

Meteorologists Ada Monzón and Deborah Martorell will be at MCS Expo to talk about safety issues in the event of a natural disaster. There will also be a talk on emotional management strategies to help strengthen skills to deal with situations like the ones that have occurred recently after the tremors in Puerto Rico.

“For MCS, it’s very important to foster positive environments, while educating ourselves on how to handle stress and emergencies,” said Ingrid Torres-Reyes, vice president of corporate marketing and communications at MCS.

“The calendar of events during this week is very varied, and we’ll have workshops aimed at improving aspects such as nutrition, fitness and self-esteem through beauty tips, as well as live music, dance, comedy, games and other surprises,” she said.

The list of celebrities and guests includes Chef Miguel Campis, Puerto Rican designer Lisa Thon, Musician Alex Croatto, comedy by Amaury Oyola, entertainer Douglas Candelario and reporter and analysts Jorge Gelpí, Jay Fonseca and Rubén Sánchez, respectively.

