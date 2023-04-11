MCS, FHC to gather health care professionals to address mental health

This event, organized by MCS Conexión de Salud, focuses on mental health issues. (Credit: Sulit Photos | Dreamstime.com)

MCS Conexión de Salud and FHC will be hosting the Complete Health Summit — Mental Health in Primary Medicine, an educational event aimed at health care professionals, which will address issues related to mental health management in Puerto Rico.

The organizers cited an annual report from the Advocates for the Elderly Office (2021) that found depression to be among the top three health conditions in those aged 65 and older, with a prevalence of 18.3%.

The summit, which will be held in collaboration with FHC — a mental health benefits administration organization in Puerto Rico — will run virtually on April 13 and April 20, starting at 3:30 p.m. The event has been approved for continuing education credits by the island’s Board of Licensure and Medical Discipline.

“As an organization dedicated to health care and management in Puerto Rico, our priority is to address issues that promote a healthy population. According to statistics from the Primary Care Collaborative, 67% of patients with a mental health disorder do not receive adequate and timely treatment for various reasons,” said Inés Hernández-Roses, chief medical officer at MCS.

“So this type of forum becomes more relevant, as it allows us to provide the necessary tools for timely identification, and to provide interdisciplinary care management to address the mental and physical health of the population in an integrated manner. At the same time, it allows us to discuss how the challenges this represents can be faced,” she said.

Meanwhile, Awilda Broco, CEO at FHC, said that “recognizing the importance of mental health in neurodevelopment and responding to physical health needs, all the components of the health care service system must work collaboratively to eliminate barriers in accessing services.”

“And because the integration of physical and mental health care services is essential for the comprehensive care of each person, the goal is to maximize the individual’s interaction with their provider, to receive more comprehensive health care services,” she said.

“MCS, together with FHC, have made it their mission to offer early intervention and expand the service offerings to support providers in their efforts to improve people’s general well-being,” Broco said.

The event, organized by MCS Conexión de Salud, is a collaborative program among members of the health care community and aims to promote a healthier population through educational strategies and information exchanges regarding best health care practices.

Mental Health in Primary Medicine is aimed at primary care physicians, psychiatrists and psychologists from the MCS and FHC provider network. After attending the two-day conference, participants will receive five contact hours of continuing education credits.

During the event, expert panelists will provide education about integrated mental and physical health care in primary practices and the current mental health landscape in Puerto Rico, among other topics.