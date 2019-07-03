MCS Foundation makes $50K donation to benefit P.R.’s elderly

July 3, 2019 156

MCS Foundation announced its first donation under its initiative to improve the quality of life of the elderly in Puerto Rico with a $50,000 donation to the Sociedad de Educación y Rehabilitación (SER) de Puerto Rico during its recent telethon.

The donation will make possible the launching of the entity’s aquatic therapies program, created to help adults over 60 prevent pain-related conditions, as well as improve the quality of life of those who already suffer from joint pain, arthritis, arthrosis, and other conditions that require personalized sessions based on clinical diagnoses.

“In February we published an open letter to Puerto Rico, ‘An inconvenient truth about the status of our elderly,’ and we committed ourselves to bring these issues to light and support programs focused on these conditions,” said Liana O’Drobinak, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

“The first of many proposals focuses on carrying the message to older adults about the positive impact of physical activity in a safe way to prevent and reduce the pain associated with certain physical conditions,” she said.

SER de Puerto Rico will launch the aquatic therapies program to help the older adult population, which often lacks the financial resources to access the treatments that they need to prevent health situations and treat rheumatological conditions,” said Nilda Morales, CEO of SER de Puerto Rico.