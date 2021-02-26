MCS Foundation raises $562K for ’21 projects; announces new Board chair

Elba N. Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

Through its “A call for our people in need” campaign, the MCS Foundation announced it exceeded its goal by raising $562,000 through personal and corporate donations for its 2021 projects.

In line with its annual commitment, MCS Healthcare Holdings LLC. will double the raised amount, it confirmed.

“We’re extremely grateful to have philanthropic friends and associates who are able to react empathetically to the needs of others, and willing to work together to transform lives These funds will be earmarked to continue supporting our people in need, especially the elderly population. Each story inspires us to continue our mission to improve the communities we serve,” said Elba Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

The donations, which will be matched by MCS Healthcare Holdings LLC. to exceed $1 million, will be used to contribute to proposals from non-governmental entities focused on serving the needs of senior adults in Puerto Rico.

Among the most common needs of this population are nutrition and overall well-being, which are addressed through various care and prevention services. Information on how to request or submit proposals will be disclosed during the first three months of the current year, the nonprofit said.

In related news, the MCS Foundation announced the appointment of Gloria I. Benítez as the new chairperson of the organization’s Board of Directors. Benítez is an experienced professional in the insurance industry and nonprofits, the company noted.

“I’m very excited about this new challenge, which not only requires proven leadership, but also transparency, communication, and above all, compassion for those who need it most. I am grateful for the confidence and support to continue strengthening the MCS Foundation and meet its goals of helping the most vulnerable — especially the elderly,” said Benítez.

Among its many initiatives, the MCS Foundation, together with other local non-profit organizations, has been tasked with identifying homes and families with elderly individuals who need adjustments to their residence to make it safer.

Together with al Centro de Orientación y Acción Social, la Asociación Mayagüezana de Personas con Impedimento, La Fondita de Jesús and P.E.C.E.S., among others, structural modifications have been made to homes throughout the island to adapt them to the needs of the population, with preventive care measures to avoid falls.

In addition to efforts focused on the elderly, the MCS Foundation also contributes to education and economic development through Grupo Guayacán, PathStone Corporation, CARAS con Causa, and el Centro para Puerto Rico, among others.

