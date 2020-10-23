MCS invests $350K to expand Carolina offices

October 23, 2020 185

Medical Card System announced an investment of close to $350,000 to expand and renovate its customer service center in Carolina, adding about 50 direct jobs and providing access to healthcare services for insureds of the municipality, and neighboring towns.

“At this historic moment, MCS is working hard to deliver all the services our insureds need, while helping to raise awareness of our new reality,” said MCS CEO Roberto Torres-Fernández.

“Our renovated facilities in Carolina now have greater capacity and space to serve the insureds and beneficiaries who visit us, while following all exposure-control protocols for COVID-19,” he said, adding the service center will also have a new smart conference room.

At this service center, insureds in Carolina and nearby towns will not have to travel far to apply for pre-authorizations or certifications of coverage.

“As a company dedicated to health care and total wellness, we know Puerto Rico needs us. That’s why we’re contributing to society by facilitating access to the healthcare services our insureds need, while observing hygiene and social distancing measures at all our offices, in order to safeguard the health of our employees and visitors,” said Torres.

“We’re also aware that, during a pandemic season, every penny we invest, and every job we create will make a big difference in the island’s economic and social well-being. At MCS, we understand the importance of our role in these times,” said Torres.

