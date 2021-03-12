MCS launches campaign to promote nutrition as prevention against chronic conditions

The recipe book will be officially presented through Facebook Live on Mar. 18.

To mark “Nutrition Month,” MCS has announced its campaign to promote nutrition as the main strategy in preventing the most common chronic conditions in Puerto Rico.

The healthcare company will conduct virtual healthy cooking classes and launch a free recipe book with more than 45 healthy recipes from Chef Campis, which have been adapted to the Puerto Rican taste.

The campaign’s efforts will include addressing the topic of nutrition through social media and will impact the medical provider network with educational interventions by reinforcing the importance of nutrition to strengthen the immune system.

During Nutrition Month, MCS will launch this comprehensive campaign to spread its message to all audiences, and gradually reduce the prevalence of these conditions in Puerto Rico. This in turn will raise awareness of the importance of developing good eating habits to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

The recipe book is free of charge and will be available in digital format through the @MCSPuertoRico page and Club Te Paga on Facebook. The recipe book will be officially presented through Facebook Live on Mar. 18.

Several virtual cooking classes will also be offered for commercial insureds under the MCS Steps to Wellness program, focusing on new cooking techniques, enabling participants to take their healthy dishes to another level and learn how to plan their menu to start their week on the right foot.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.