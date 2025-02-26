Type to search

MCS launches MCS Wellness Challenge 2025

NIMB Staff February 26, 2025
Inés Hernández-Roses, chief medical officer at MCS

The initiative encourages preventive care, physical activity and community engagement.

As part of its commitment to holistic well-being, health insurer MCS has launched the MCS Wellness Challenge 2025, an initiative designed to motivate employees and the broader community to kick off the year by prioritizing their health.

“This challenge aims to encourage participants to adopt healthy habits that enhance their overall well-being,” company officials said.

The initiative focuses on improving physical health, mental resilience and emotional balance, aligning with MCS’ vision of fostering comprehensive health across Puerto Rico, they added.

“This year, MCS reaffirms its commitment to the overall well-being of our community. With the MCS Wellness Challenge 2025, we want to inspire people to take concrete steps toward improving their quality of life,” said Pedro Zorrilla, executive vice president of marketing and corporate communications at MCS.

“Achieving complete health comes from small actions that, over time, lead to significant changes. We invite everyone to join this challenge and share their progress with us on social media,” he added.

The MCS Wellness Challenge 2025 urges participants to focus on preventive care by scheduling medical appointments, screenings and annual health evaluations.

It also promotes physical activity, encouraging at least 150 minutes of exercise per week, such as walking, dancing or gardening. Healthy lifestyle choices, including a balanced diet, reduced salt intake, and increased fruit and vegetable consumption, are key aspects of the initiative. 

Strengthening social connections through community activities and participation in MCS Club Te Paga programs, which offer group exercise sessions and wellness events, is also a focus.

“Preventive care is the foundation of a healthy life, and at MCS, we are committed to providing the necessary tools for individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being,” said Inés Hernández, chief medical officer at MCS.

“The MCS Wellness Challenge 2025 is a great opportunity to encourage prevention, physical activity and self-care, helping reduce the risk of chronic conditions and improving long-term quality of life,” she said.

A highlight of the challenge is the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge Race 2025. As a sponsor, MCS is introducing a 2K category for the first time. The race, scheduled for May 4, will feature a 2K walk and a 10K run, allowing individuals of all ages and fitness levels to participate.

MCS is inviting the public to share their progress and wellness goals on social media by tagging MCSPuertoRico and using the hashtag #MCSWellnessChallenge.

The company will provide exclusive content throughout the year, including nutrition tips, exercise routines and wellness strategies, to support participants in their journey toward better health.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
