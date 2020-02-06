MCS partners with retailers to offer extra benefits to Classicare members

February 6, 2020 100

Healthcare service provider Medical Card System Inc. has entered into partnerships with food industry and retail providers in Puerto Rico to offer its Classicare members new special supplemental benefits in 2020, the company announced.

So far, more than 65,000 MCS Classicare beneficiaries have completed more than 180,000 transactions through partnerships with Amigo, Econo, Ralph’s, Selectos, Supermax, and Walmart supermarkets. Additionally, more than 10,000 of those transactions represent some $7 million in electricity, water and telephone bill payments through the MCS “Classicare Te Paga” debit card.

The MCS special supplemental benefits, such as the MCS “Classicare Te Paga” card, address the social determinants of health for Puerto Rico’s population eligible to receive these benefits, the provider said. MCS predicted that its “Te Paga: card will represent a financial benefit of more than $50 million to its beneficiaries in 2020.

“We believe the MCS Classicare Te Paga card, and other supplemental benefits offered by MCS, are dramatically improving the lives of our members in Puerto Rico,” said MCS Chief Medical Officer Inés Hernández, adding that more than 85% of MCS’s membership is eligible to receive some type of special supplemental benefit.

Hernández explained that MCS has a team of healthcare professionals including physicians, nurses and social workers that work together to address the needs of its members across the continuum of care.

With housing being another social determinant that has a major impact on the health of the elderly, the MCS Classicare supplemental benefits this year covers up to two quarterly repair service visits, for a total of eight per year, free of charge, said Roberto Pando, president of MCS Life and MCS Advantage.

“This includes basic plumbing, electrical, locksmith and window repair services. To meet other needs, MCS Classicare members this year also have transportation services available to attend church or go to the supermarket, the bank, MCS Service Centers, or MCS Tu Ruta al Bienestar recreational activities. We believe the depth of these benefits is unmatched in the Puerto Rico market,” he said.