MCS receives computer security certification

The certification underscores MCS’ commitment to “monitor and comply with security standards to protect our policyholders, affiliates and all our constituents from fraud," said Gannet Ramos, senior vice president of Information and Technology at MCS.

Insurance services provider MCS was recently certified as an entity that meets the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System standard.

The companies that obtain this certification voluntarily undergo a self-assessment to assure their clients and policyholders that they have followed the best practices in terms of protection and handling of data and information, the company stated.

“The HIPAA Act requires health care providers and health plans to protect the privacy of the health information of their patients and subscribers,” said Gannet Ramos, senior vice president of Information and Technology at MCS.

“With this certification, the possibility of facing an incident that compromises the organization’s information is minimized, thus facilitating compliance with current legislation,” he said.

This certification is the result of many hours of work from several areas of the company in conjunction with the IT and Technology departments, to meet the requirements to get the certification.

“The achievement of this certification shows the resolve and seriousness of our commitment to guarantee the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the information that we handle in our operation. Our more than 400,000 policyholders can be confident that at MCS we take the safety and privacy of their information seriously,” said Ramos.        

The ISO/IEC 27001 standard is developed by the International Organization for Standardization and includes topics such as risk management, vulnerability management, cryptography, protection against viruses, malicious code, and business continuity, as well as another series of administrative, technical, and physical controls.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
