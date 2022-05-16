MCS Spot activities focus on role of women entrepreneurs in agriculture

The activity calendar at the MCS Spot Experience Center features a series of talks and workshops focused on the role of women in agriculture and gardening.

Aware that the most innovative business ideas are born as solutions to different needs, MCS has joined Asociación Agro-Mujer de PR Inc. to offer an educational talk titled “Agro Mujer”at the MCS Spot today May 16 at the MCS Spot, on the first level of the Plaza Las Américas shopping center.

On an island that imports a large portion of the food it consumes, women farmers could challenge that reality by contributing to sustainable food through the creation of their own agribusinesses.

The talk will be given by Professor Fe Migdalia Padilla, led by President Josie Pagán, and Coordinator of the metro area, Maricelys Falcon. Several topics will be explored to encourage women in agriculture to develop their agribusiness from the conceptualization phase to implementation.

“We remain steadfast in our role as a service, experience and learning center. On this occasion, we’re putting the lens on women in agriculture,” said Rosadaliz Berríos, senior vice president of operations and customer experience at MCS.

“This is a sector with the potential to be a true engine of economic development, creating opportunities for people, and especially women, to undertake and create a sustainable life both economically and environmentally,” she said.

“At MCS, we reiterate our support for initiatives like this, which promote entrepreneurship and positively impact society. The invitation is for the public to visit us and benefit from these activities,” Berriós added.

The activity calendar at the MCS Spot Experience Center features a series of talks and workshops focused on the role of women in agriculture and gardening. Another session of “Agro Mujer” will be held June 2, with a focus on tropical plants.

All activities are free of charge and require following safety and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. To access the experience center, a vaccine card with ID or the VACU-ID is required, organizers said. To confirm your participation at an activity or workshop, or for any questions, call 939-759-5724.

Asociación Agro-Mujer de PR is an entity that provides support to women who seek to develop their own company or business related to agriculture.