MCS volunteers doubled their participation in community activities

December 12, 2019

Putting on more than 20,600 hours of volunteer work, MCS employees doubled their participation from last year in community activities that range from educational and recreational to cleaning, painting and decorating, the company said.

This year, MCS Contigo employees supported 61 institutions in 60 municipalities.

Some of the entities benefited by MCS Contigo’s volunteer work include Fundación Hospital Pediátrico, Centro Inés, Iniciativa Comunitaria, La Fondita de Jesús, Bill’s Kitchen, Centro Geriátrico San Rafael, Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, Caras las Américas and the Puerto Rico Psycho-pedagogical Institute.

The nominal value of this year’s MCS Contigo volunteer work is estimated at some $500,000, MCS said.

“We reflect on a year of positive impact through MCS Contigo. A year in which our employees voluntarily helped improve other people’s lives with care, love and humility,” said Nina Rodríguez, human resources leader at MCS.

“We’re humbled by the opportunity to do meaningful work that improves people’s lives in communities around the island. And we know there’s much more to do, so we will continue connecting with entities, communities and individuals to lend a hand,” she added.

Unlike other volunteer programs in which the employer assigns the volunteer work, MCS Contigo is a flexible program in which employees choose the entity they want to support and volunteer for, according to their interests and home or work location.

Created in 2017, MCS Contigo was originally a response to the national emergency that arose after the passing of Hurricanes Irma and María through Puerto Rico. Employees response to give and collaborate was so overwhelming that MCS decided to make it an integral part of its operation.