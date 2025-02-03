Type to search

Meat Market Puerto Rico ‘reborn’ at Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

February 3, 2025
More than a restaurant, Meat Market Puerto Rico redefines nightlife in Isla Verde.

The upscale steakhouse returns with a refreshed concept and menu.

Following a $2 million renovation, Meat Market Puerto Rico has reopened at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel under new ownership, featuring a high-quality culinary offering and a fully renovated concept.

Under the vision of Ricky Greenstein and Tim Wagner, Isla Verde’s iconic steakhouse lounge returns as a center for gastronomy and entertainment. The 5,500-square-foot restaurant combines a world-class culinary experience with a vibrant nightlife atmosphere.

“I have a very special relationship with Puerto Rico, having visited the island every year since 1998. I have always admired its potential to adapt to innovative and high-quality concepts, appreciated by both locals and tourists,” said Greenstein, who has collaborated in the creation of various entertainment events since then.

“Meat Market Puerto Rico will contribute to increasing the entertainment offering on the island and supporting the local economy,” he said of the restaurant, which employs 50 people.

Meat Market refines every detail to offer an exceptional experience. From its gastronomy to a bar stocked with fine wines and innovative cocktails, the restaurant creates an environment for a night of music, energy and elegance. Jazz, Afro house, Latin house and Cuban rhythms fill the space, complemented by live music, DJs and performances.

Signature menu
Meat Market is a full-service restaurant with a varied menu specializing in premium cuts of meat. Highlights include Filet Mignon, Ribeye Linz Heritage Reserve, Cowboy Ribeye, Prime NY Strip and the showpiece Flaming Tomahawk, each prepared to emphasize its unique flavor and texture.

Beyond its meats, the menu features creative starters, fresh seafood, elaborate salads and side dishes designed to complement any main dish, redefining the culinary experience in an elegant, modern setting.

As the night progresses, the space evolves into a high-energy lounge, where lighting, music and immersive performances create a sophisticated, dynamic atmosphere. Part of the artistic programming is led by Dakota Ferreiro, known as Miss Dakota, who blends classic styles with modern influences for striking performances.

Meat Market also serves as a venue for private events, from intimate celebrations to corporate meetings. 

