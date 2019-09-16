Med Center opens new $7M Chronic Conditions Clinic in Ponce

September 16, 2019 194

Med Center announced the opening of a new $7 million Chronic Conditions Clinic in Ponce to address of asthma, hypertension and diabetes issues, executives announced.

“Med Center’s Chronic Conditions Clinic will provide the most advanced health care to control comorbid conditions of diabetes, hypertension and asthma in Puerto Rico,” said Med Center Executive Director Allan Cintrón-Salichs.

“Our island has one of the highest incidence rates in these three conditions — 16% diabetes, 42% hypertension and 12% asthma. The new facility integrates a first-class technology in its diagnostic equipment, electronic clinical information systems and training of its professionals, which will provide patients with precise, directed and updated medical care,” he said.

The $7 million direct investment in the clinic is part of Med Center’s capital improvements program. The clinic will feature an indoor area of 21,000 square feet. Another 18,000 square feet of the structure will be available for future projects that Med Center will develop, officials said.

The facility comprises multiple medical examination offices where patients are treated by doctors who rotate through them. The medical team consists of general practitioners, internists, endocrinologist, cardiologist and pulmonologist. The staff also includes psychologists, pharmacist, an optometrist, clinical social workers, nutritionists, clinical case managers, nurses and physical trainers. These services are tied to the institution’s call center of responsible for coordinating patient appointments.

Med Center is a clinic that operates as a 330 health center in Puerto Rico, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Resources and Services Administration. There are about 1,400 centers nationwide.

“As a community-based, nonprofit organization our biggest commitment is always to provide patients the highest standard and access to health care excellence,” he added.

As part of the opening of the Chronic Conditions Clinic, Med Center and Medtronic announced a collaboration agreement for the implementation of the first GUIDE Program (Glucose Uncovered Insights for Decision Excellence) in Puerto Rico and Latin America, aimed at people with type 2 diabetes to help them take better control the condition by improving their quality of life.

“GUIDE is a program focused on the patient and based on results that integrate the use of technology for continuous glucose monitoring allowing for better understanding of the factors that hinder glycemic control and helping the physician to make adjustments in therapy based on characteristics of each patient,” said Fernando Marchan, manager for Medtronic Caribe’s diabetes division.

Meanwhile, Héctor Orellana, general manager of Medtronic Caribe said, “uncontrolled diabetes threatens the health of Puerto Ricans and creates a financial challenge for the health system.”

“At Medtronic, we’re very excited because this alliance seeks to provide more integrated and efficient attention to allow adequate control of the condition to achieve better clinical outcomes and reduce costs associated with treatment,” he said.