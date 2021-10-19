Medical Cannabis Regulatory Board OKs freeze on license fees for doctors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Medical Cannabis Regulatory Board recently approved a moratorium on the payment of license fees for physicians in Puerto Rico who wish to register or renew their authorization to recommend medical cannabis treatment to patients.

This action resulted from a “weighted analysis” of the current situation related to the limited availability of doctors authorized to recommend the use of cannabis, said Board Executive Director Arlene Questell.

“With this move, included in Resolution 2021-006A, the Board takes a decisive step aimed at benefiting those who are the reason for this program: patients who suffer from any of the debilitating conditions that affect our population,” she said.

“Through this Resolution, doctors will also have the opportunity to join efforts to bring quality of life to their patients,” said Questell.

“We’re convinced that this initiative will be of great importance to Puerto Rico, its patients and future patients,” she said.

The approved moratorium reduces to zero the payment of the annual license fees to recommend medical cannabis until March 31, 2022. The measure seeks to stimulate an increase in the availability of licensed doctors, the government entity stated.

Puerto Rico Health Department statistics show that the number of doctors currently authorized to recommend medical cannabis treatment to patients has been reduced to less than 200. The annual fee to get certified is $1,500.

Cannaworks Institute President Milton Burgos said to support of this government initiative the Institute will provide free service to obtain the license to recommend medicinal cannabis to all doctors who.

To support the government’s initiative, the Cannaworks Institute will offer the agency free services related to getting the license for doctors who participate in its next course to be held Oct. 23, the private entity’s President, Milton Burgos, said.

The educational program will provide physicians the opportunity to become certified for the first time or to renew their license to recommend medical cannabis.