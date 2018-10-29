U.S. Dept. of Labor to guide P.R.’s medical entities on workers’ compensation claims

October 29, 2018 149

When the nearly 15,000 federal employees have accidents at work, they depend on private medical providers to receive treatment and handle their claim.

The Federal Employees Compensation Program is looking for doctors who can treat the nearly 15,000 federal employees through Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with traumatic injuries or occupational diseases, the agency announced.

The Federal Employees Compensation Law provides workers’ compensation coverage to three million federal and postal workers around the world for work-related injuries and occupational diseases.

The Division of Compensation for Federal Employees (DFEC) awards new claims for benefits and manages ongoing cases; pays medical expenses and compensation benefits to injured and surviving workers; and helps injured employees return to work when they are medically trained to do so.

It is a system that is not adversative, that is based on the medical community, not only for the treatment of claimants, but also to obtain help with the medical aspects of the cases.

The Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP) utilizes a centralized medical authorization/bill payment facility Conduent. To process bills, providers must be enrolled with Conduent and have an active I.D. number. Providers can enroll online. Some of our other online features include reviewing of fee schedules, payment status, claimant eligibility and requesting authorizations, the agency noted.

Meetings with interested providers will be held in Aguadilla, on Nov. 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Ramey Border Patrol Sector in Aguadilla

Another session will take place in San Juan on Nov. 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the ICE – Homeland Security Investigations office at the Capitol Building on Ponce de León Ave. in Hato Rey.

“The OWCP wants to speak with providers, firsthand, about their concerns and suggestions regarding the program,” the agency announced in a press release.

To participate, register by contacting the Federal Labor Department by email, including the phrase ‘Outreach Puerto Rico’ in the subject line. Space and time is limited, so the agency is encouraging early registration.