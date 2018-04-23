P.R.’s medicinal cannabis patient community shows sustained growth

Puerto Rico’s medicinal cannabis patient community continues to show consistent growth, turning to the treatment option to deal with various health conditions.

The island now has more than 25,000 medicinal cannabis patients, with an average age of 52; 54 percent of the patient population are men, while the other 46 percent are women, according to information provided during the 3rd edition of the Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz convention held late last week.

Some 500 people received recommendations to pursue the use of medicinal cannabis to address their conditions, including fibromyalgia, chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, migraine and cancer.

Participants were educated on the treatment and on how to initiate the certification process that will allow them to access medicinal cannabis.

“We continue to educate to break down barriers and overcome the stigma. During the the two-day conference, we attended about 1,000 people who seek to find a better quality of life through medical cannabis,” said Noemi Pérez, president of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz.

Most of the patients seeking information were over 45 years-old.

“The most convincing piece of training offered at this conference has been the testimony of other patients and health professionals who support us,” said Ingrid Schmidt, president of the Association of Medicinal Cannabis and consultant for Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz.

Also present at the event was Puerto Rico Health Secretary Rafael Rodríguez Mercado. The agency is responsible for issuing medicinal cannabis certifications to patients who get the proper referrals from their doctors.

Puerto Rico’s medicinal cannabis industry has become a source for economic development, with 15 farming licenses, 11 manufacturing licenses, two laboratory licenses and 45 clinic licenses.